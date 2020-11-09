Through 1 Quarter

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 7 to nothing lead against the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas has been led by RB Devontae Booker, who so far has punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Raiders have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, all signs point to yes.

Who’s Playing

Las Vegas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Las Vegas 4-3; Los Angeles 2-5

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders won both of their matches against the Los Angeles Chargers last season (26-24 and 24-17) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. Las Vegas will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET. They should still be riding high after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to right the ship.

The Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Browns last week, winning 16-6. No one had a standout game offensively for Las Vegas, but they got one touchdown from QB Derek Carr. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 115.50.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Los Angeles lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. Los Angeles lost 31-30 to Denver. The Chargers were up 24-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Justin Jackson, who picked up 89 yards on the ground on 17 carries and caught three passes for 53 yards, was the best among equals.

Special teams collected 12 points for Los Angeles. K Mike Badgley delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Las Vegas going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Las Vegas’ victory brought them up to 4-3 while Los Angeles’ loss pulled them down to 2-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Raiders are stumbling into the game with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Las Vegas, Los Angeles enters the contest with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $168.45

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chargers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.

Dec 22, 2019 – Las Vegas 24 vs. Los Angeles 17

Nov 07, 2019 – Las Vegas 26 vs. Los Angeles 24

Nov 11, 2018 – Los Angeles 20 vs. Las Vegas 6

Oct 07, 2018 – Los Angeles 26 vs. Las Vegas 10

Dec 31, 2017 – Los Angeles 30 vs. Las Vegas 10

Oct 15, 2017 – Los Angeles 17 vs. Las Vegas 16

Dec 18, 2016 – Las Vegas 19 vs. Los Angeles 16

Oct 09, 2016 – Las Vegas 34 vs. Los Angeles 31

Dec 24, 2015 – Las Vegas 23 vs. Los Angeles 20

Oct 25, 2015 – Las Vegas 37 vs. Los Angeles 29

Top Projected Fantasy Players