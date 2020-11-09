The New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. New Orleans has won four straight games, including an overtime victory over the Chicago Bears a week ago. Tampa Bay is also riding a winning streak, with three straight victories over the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Buccaneers as three-point favorites in their home building, and the total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 51 in the latest Saints vs. Buccaneers odds.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Buccaneers vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -3

Saints vs. Buccaneers over-under: 51 points

Saints vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers -220, Saints +190

NO: Saints are 2-5 against the spread in 2020

TB: Bucs own a plus-10.5 point differential

Why the Saints can cover

Even with star wide receiver Michael Thomas playing in just one game thus far in 2020, the Saints have put up gaudy offensive numbers, and that is in large part due to Brees and Alvin Kamara. Brees leads the NFL in completion percentage, connecting on 73.1 percent of his passes, and he has 13 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. He headlines an offense that ranks in the top 10 in both scoring (29.4 points per game) and total yardage (385.9 yards per game), pressing all the right buttons along the way.

Kamara is arguably the star, however, as he leads the NFL with 987 yards from scrimmage this season. The versatile running back is also top-five in the league with seven touchdowns, and Kamara lands in the top 16 among all NFL players in both rushing yards (431) and receiving yards (556). Further illustrating his value, Kamara actually ranks second in the league in receptions (55), with a top-10 mark among running backs in averaging 5.0 yards per carry when he’s deployed as a runner.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Bucs are impressive on the offensive side of the ball, with Tom Brady in the middle of it all. Brady has thrown for 2,189 yards and 20 touchdowns this season and, with just four interceptions and top-three marks in sacks allowed and sack percentage allowed, the Bucs are good at keeping him clean. Tampa Bay is a top-five scoring team in the NFL, averaging 30.9 points per game, and the Bucs also have a top-five rusher in Ronald Jones, with 529 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Defensively, Tampa Bay’s numbers are eye-popping and consistently impressive across the board. The Bucs lead the NFL in both rushing defense (70.4 yards allowed per game) and yards allowed per carry (3.2), with a top-three mark in total defense at 299.5 yards allowed per game. Much of that success comes up front, including 28 sacks to rank second in the NFL, but Tampa Bay is also potent in the secondary. Carlton Davis currently leads the league in passes defended (13) and his four interceptions are also tied for the NFL lead at the halfway point of 2020.

How to make Saints vs. Buccaneers picks

Goldberg is leaning over the total.

Who wins Buccaneers vs. Saints on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Buccaneers spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who’s 14-5 on New Orleans picks, and find out.

