SHD Vs CHQ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Lifan carry a slight edge going into today’s fifth place decider encounter.

Having lost their respective quarter-finals ties in the Chinese Super League, for Shandong Luneng and Chongqing Lifan, today’s upcoming encounter is the final time they’ll be gracing the land of the league. This culminating fixture offers either side the opportunity to finish in 5th spot in the competition, a position either side will be ardently looking to swing in its favour.

And if the first round of the double-header is anything to go by, we are going to be engaged in an absolute cracker of a contest today. Both these sides were involved in a seven goal thriller the last time they took to the middle, an intriguing affair which Lifan managed to walk away from with a crucial one goal lead.

Its that lead which give the side control of today’s decider. It’s an advantage they’ll be looking to utilise as the foundation of a second win on the bounce against Shandong, one which will allow them to dictate proceedings as they like in this outing.

SHD Vs CHQ Fantasy Probable Winner

Although they wee thumped for four the last time around, Luneng have otherwise been largely immaculate defensively this season. They won’t be ruffled like the last time around, an encounter where they’ll rediscover their resillinace to pull off a win.

Probable Playing 11

Shandong Luneng

Han Rongze, Tamas Kadar, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Zhang Chi, Liuyu Duan, Hao Junmin, Moises Magalhaes, Graziano Pelle, Leonardo Pereira, Song Wenjie

Chongqing Lifan

Sui Weijie, Yang Shuai, Yuan Mincheng, Lei Chen, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Fernandinho-Silva, Jie Chen, Feng Jing, Marcelo Cirino, Yin Congyao, Adrian Mierzejewski

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Luneng Vs Lifan 5th Place Match

Date And Time: 10th November, Tuesday- 1:00pm IST

Venue: Kunshan Stadium, Kunshan

Top Scorer

Shandong Luneng

Chongqing Lifan

Marcelo: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Luneng Vs Lifan: 3-4

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Looking set to concede the leveller in the first round encounter, Lifan had Deng Xiaofei to thank for their stunning win the last time around. The shot stopper kept everything out, a player who worked quietly in the background to give his side a crucial one goal lead.

Defenders

For a side that was trounced for 4 goals the last time these two went at loggerheads, opting for three names could have easily been an avoidable decision. However, one bad performance didn’t faze us from opting for a trivalent from Luneng, a side which has otherwise been largely pinch perfect defensively this term.

Conceding a measly 11 goals in the league stage encounters, the club made its name this season owing to its defensive shape and compactness. We have all of Zheng Zheng, Tamas Kadar and Wang Tong be inducted into our team from the club while the visiting side are represented by Liu Huan.

Midfielders

Lifan’s top scorer this season, Marcelo Cirino is going to hold the key to their aspirations of a 5th placed finish today. Even a staunch defence like Luneng will get cold feet when trying to defend against him, a player who has the three goals and one assist this term.

Fernandinho Silva with the one goal links up with him while the opposition will see us opt for Marouane.

Strikers

Completing the trio of attacking picks from the visiting side is Alan Kardec owing to the one goal and one assist he has to show for his troubles. Luneng meanwhile see us reign in their top scorer Moises Magalhaes, a player who has showcased his credentials with the two goals and an assist.

Partnering up with him is the imperious Roger Guedes who is currently the side’s top scorer.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Roger’s five goals will see him captain our team for today while Marcelo is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Xiaofei, Zheng, Kadar, Tong, Huan, Marouane, Cirino, Silva, Kardec, Guedes, Moises

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.