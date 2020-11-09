OXF Vs NOR Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Northampton look to address their league woes when they step out for the first round of the FA Cup.

Ever since making the cut into League One, nothing has swung in Northampton Town’s favour. The side has completely failed to acclimatise itself with the arduous brand of competition in the league, a team struggling to find its feet in the competition.

Languishing in the points tally with 6 defeats from 11 matches, Northampton Town have been thoroughly played out of the park in all the facets of the game. Unable to break free of their shackles and get out of their hair the aberrations bogging them down has seen the club persistently nosedive in the league standings.

It’s a plight they’ll be eager to veer clear of when they take on Oxford City today, a team which finds itself placed three tiers beneath Northampton in the English footballing arena. Also, with Northampton managing to go as far as the fourth round in the FA Cup last season, the team comes equipped with the requites knowhow needed to progress from this contest.

OXF Vs NOR Fantasy Probable Winner

Despite the massive difference in quality between these two outfits, this is by no means going to be a canter in the park for Northampton. Oxford City are in solid form at the moment, a side which will look to capitalise on Northampton’s ongoing plight.

This will be a closely contested tie, one where Northampton’s better repertoire of players sees them scram their way to a win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Oxford City

Ben Dudzinski, Joseph Gubbins, Harvey Bradbury, Luis Fernandez, James Roberts, Reece Fleet, Louis Hall, Lewis Coyle, Josh Ashby, Aaron Drewe, Joe Oastler

Northampton Town

Jonathan Mitchell, Cian Bolger, Alan Sheehan, Fraser Horsfall, Michael Harriman, Mark Marshall,

Ryan Watson, Jack Sowerby, Danny Rose, Sam Hoskins, Harry Smith

Match Details

FA Cup 2020-21

Match: Oxford City Vs Northampton First Round

Date And Time: 10th November, Tuesday- 1:15am IST

Top Scorer

Oxford City

Northampton Town

Bygone Encounter

Oxford City Vs Northampton: 2-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Asked to safeguard one of the worst defensive setups in League One, Jonathan Mitchell has been immensely overworked and overburdened. Despite that, he’s refused to go down without a fight, a player whose shown fortitude in the face of adversary.

Defenders

Despite Northampton shipping in 20 goals inside the space of a measly 11 encounters, we have still decided to indulge in a duo from the club. Its down to the attacking skill set these players possess, one which has seen both Cian Bolger and Michael Grant Harriman work the flanks to provide much needed wide attacking support to the club’s attacking plays.

Oxford City know their biggest strength come today is the defensive side of the game. With the club having let in just 3 goals in 4 matches, the side will make for a formidable opposition for a Northampton Town side which has scored on just 10 occasions.

It sees us opt for both Luis Fernandez and Joseph Gubbins from the club for the day’s affair.

Midfielders

For Northampton, Sam Hoskins is fast growing into a mainstay of the club’s attack. He’s ben involved in almost 50% of the club’s attacks, a player who has offered his side with the much needed attacking impetuous.

Mark Marshall will link up with him while the home side sees us opt for two goal man Josh Ashby.

Strikers

Harvey Bradbury who has helped himself to the one goal links up with him while the visiting side will find representation in a duo. Its one comprising of two goal man Danny Antony Rose and Harry Smith who has the one strike, two players who are capable of moving in tandem and going for the sucker punch.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The two goals and two assists Sam has seen him lead our side out as the captain while Ashby is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Mitchell, Bolger, Gubbins, Fernandez, Michael, Hoskins, Marshall, Ashby, Harvey, Danny, Smith

