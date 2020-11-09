The 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the 5-2 New Orleans Saints in a NFC South showdown on Sunday night and… it is not going well at all for Tom Brady and Co.

The Saints dominated the first half and took a 31-0 lead into the break. Brady had just 96 yards passing and two interceptions and Antonio Brown, who’s making his Tampa debut, was a none factor.

It was a brutal first half for the Bucs, who could do nothing right in the first 30 minutes.

Brady was seen looking pretty frustrated with things while on the bench and Twitter had lots of jokes.