We should’ve known it was too good to be true. After all, it’s the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday’s Week 9 game between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders came down to literally the last second. And for a moment, it appeared that the Chargers had pulled off an unbelievable game-winning, 75-yard touchdown drive.

But again, this is the Chargers. It doesn’t work that way.

With one second on the clock and the Chargers down by five at the 4-yard line, it seemed that Justin Herbert connected with Donald Parham for a game-winning touchdown. Parham had the ball, got two feet down. Everyone thought it was a catch. It wasn’t, though.

Replays would show that Parham lost the ball on the way down. So, a Chargers win became another heartbreaking loss for a team with plenty of those.

NFL fans had a ton of jokes for this new form of Chargering.

Some things never change.