MS-W vs AS-W Fantasy Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women – 10 November 2020 (Sydney)

Melbourne Stars Women will take Adelaide Strikers Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Blacktown International Sports Park in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

The Stars are currently at the top of the table with 11 points under their belt whereas, the Strikers are at the fourth position with 7 points. Both teams registered a brilliant victory in their last game and, this is going to be a great game to watch out for.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to favour the batters and 150 can be a good score on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 9:00 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Melbourne Stars Women – Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Alana King, Holly Ferling.

Adelaide Strikers Women – Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stefanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

N Sciver, M Lanning, T McGrath, S Coyte, and L Wolvaardt.

MS-W vs AS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

T McPharlin (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Both keepers won’t make an impact on the game and she is just picked based on the majority.

MS-W vs AS-W Team Batsmen

M Lanning (Price 10) and E Villani (Price 9) will be our batters from Melbourne Stars Women. Lanning is a superstar player and has already scored four half-centuries in the tournament whereas, Villani opens the innings with Lanning and has played some decent knocks so far. Both of them are brilliant batters.

L Wolvaardt (Price 9.5) will be our batter from the Adelaide Strikers Women. Wolvaardt has already scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament and is in really good form. She is one of the most reliable players of the Strikers.

MS-W vs AS-W Team All-Rounders

T McGrath (Price 9), S Taylor (Price 9.5), and A Wellington (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Adelaide Strikers Women. McGrath has been really good for the Strikers this season with both bat and the ball whereas, Taylor is a world-class player and scored a brilliant half-century in the last game. Wellington, on the other hand, is in a good form and has picked 3 wickets in the last couple of games with 26 runs in her batting as well. All three of them are good players.

N Sciver (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Melbourne Stars Women. Sciver is amongst one of the world’s best players in the women’s circuit and is in wonderful form as well. She has scored 61 runs and has picked seven wickets in her bowling in the last four games. Natalie is yet another un-droppable option.

MS-W vs AS-W Team Bowlers

H Ferling (Price 8.5) and A King (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Melbourne Stars Women. Ferling has done really well in the limited opportunities she has got this season whereas, King has picked six wickets in the last three games. Both of them are good players.

S Coyte (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Adelaide Strikers Women. Coyte has picked nine wickets in the tournament so far and is currently the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

[Alternate Changes: Swap the wicket-keepers and replace Ferling with Schutt]

Match Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Tahlia McGrath and Natalie Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Meg Lanning and Sarah Coyte

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.