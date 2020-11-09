MR-W vs HB-W Fantasy Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women – 10 November 2020 (Sydney)

Melbourne Renegades Women will take Hobart Hurricanes Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Blacktown Super Sports Park in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Both teams have struggled in the tournament so far and have managed to fetch just a single win. They have four points each in their kitty and, this game is going to be really important for both of them.

Pitch Report – The fresh pitch is expected to support the pacers in this game and the batters can also enjoy some good bounce.

Match Details :

Time:- 1:35 PM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Melbourne Renegades Women – Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Amy Sattherwaite, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Josephine Dooley, Carly Leeson, Ella Hayward, Makinley Blows, Rosemary Mair.

Hobart Hurricanes Women – Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tyron, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

H Matthews, S Molineux, R Priest, N Carey, and B Vakerawa.

MR-W vs HB-W Team Wicket-Keeper

R Priest (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Priest opens in the innings for her side and played a brilliant knock of 83 runs in the last game. She is a really good player and should be picked.

MR-W vs HB-W Team Batsmen

** The Batting category of this game is really weak.

N Stalenberg (Price 9) and S Moloney (Price 8) will be our batters from the Hobart Hurricanes Women. Naomi has played some decent knocks in the tournament and is one of the best players in this struggling Hobart side whereas, Moloney has picked some wickets in her bowling.

A Sattherwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from the Melbourne Renegades Women. She is not in great form but, she is a talented player and plays international cricket as well. Sattherwaite is the best player to complete the mandatory batters pick.

MR-W vs HB-W Team All-Rounders

N Carey (Price 9.5) and H Matthews (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Hobart Hurricanes Women. Carey picked 13 wickets last season and has picked five wickets in the last three games as well. She has been really good with the bat too whereas, Matthews is a T20 superstar and has picked six wickets in the last three games. Both of them are really important players of this side.

G Wareham (Price 9.5) and S Molineux (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Melbourne Renegades Women. Wareham is in a good form and has scored 55 runs in the last couple of innings. She is a good wicket-taker as well whereas, Molineux opens the innings for the side and has picked five wickets in the last couple of games. Both of them are International level players.

MR-W vs HB-W Team Bowlers

Molly Strano (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Melbourne Renegades Women. Strano was the highest wicket-taker of the last season. However, she is not in a good form but, she is a really good player.

B Vakerawa (Price 9) and A Smith (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Hobart Hurricanes Women. Vakerawa is an exceptional player and picked 20 wickets last season. She has picked four wickets this season as well whereas, Smith has picked five wickets in the last three games and is in wonderful form.

Match Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Molineux and Hayley Matthews

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Georgia Wareham and Nicola Carey

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.