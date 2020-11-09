MI vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the final match of IPL 2020.

The final match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai tomorrow.

Defending champions in Indians would be banking heavily on both the stellar strength of their squad and their recent form which sees them winning three out of their last four matches.

Capitals, on the other hand, have lost as many as five out of their last seven matches to put on display inconsistent form. However, all the Shreyas Iyer-led team needs is one solid outing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium which can hand them their maiden IPL trophy on November 10.

While Delhi’s victory will be their first-ever title victory, Mumbai winning the match would increase their prowess at the top with a total of five trophies under their belt.

MI vs DC Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by MI: 15

Matches won by DC: 12

Matched played in India: 21 (MI 12, DC 9)

Matches played in UAE: 4 (MI 3, DC 1)

MI average score against DC: 164

DC average score against MI: 147

Most runs for MI: 565 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for DC: 261 (Shreyas Iyer)

Most wickets for MI: 18 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most wickets for DC: 8 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for MI: 8 (Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for DC: 5 (Rishabh Pant)

What gives Mumbai an advantage ahead of this match is their head-to-head record against Delhi. In the last five matches that the two teams have played against each other, MI have won four as compared to DC’s solitary victory which had come more than 20 months ago in the IPL 2019 opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

The last time that Indians and Capitals had locked horns against each other was less than a week ago in the first qualifier of IPL 2002 at the same venue. Having posted 200/5 in 20 overs after Iyer put them in to bat, Mumbai had registered a 57-run victory.