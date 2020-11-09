Getty Images



A bettor at the William Hill Sportsbook at the Venetian in Las Vegas is walking home a big winner after cashing in on a seven-leg parlay. The ticket was bought for $4,000 and flipped for a total payout of $442,643.40.

The wagers were placed across college football and NFL games over the weekend.

There were two big bets that maximized the payout. The first was a moneyline play on Maryland to beat Penn State at +1200. The Terps went on to defeat the Nittany Lions 35-19 thanks to a three-touchdown performance from Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The other huge moneyline hit was +500 on Liberty to upset Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Of course that winning wager came with a massive sweat as the Flames hit a game-winning field goal as time expired. Ohio State taking down Rutgers, Oklahoma beating Kansas, Appalachian State defeating Texas State and Iowa State winning straight up against Baylor were the other college football parts of the equation.

That left a -1000 Steelers moneyline bet to win at the Cowboys as the last wager heading into Sunday. While Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite, the bettor was forced to sweat out an entire game where the Cowboys took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Steelers then rallied to score 15 unanswered, but the sweat continued all the way down to the final second. With four seconds remaining in the game, Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert launched a pass into the end zone only to see it batted down by Minkah Fitzpatrick, which cashed the massive ticket.

Perhaps the first purchase that will be made with the more than $440,000 will be on a Fitzpatrick Steelers jersey.