The Terrell Owens celebration on the Cowboys star in 2000 remains one of the most disrespectful of all time in the NFL, one that got the then-San Francisco 49ers star hit by Dallas player George Teague when Owens attempted to celebrate a second touchdown in the middle of the field.

On Sunday, after Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster scored in the eventual win over the Cowboys, he took the football and was heading toward the 50-yard line with it when Randy Gregory knocked it out of the receiver’s hands. He may have known exactly what was about to happen.

Yes, it was his intent to do the Owens celebration … and Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods was very much aware as well:

Here’s the play:

Owens was a fan: