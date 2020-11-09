UFC Vegas 14 will see a modification in its main event bout as Islam Makhachev withdrew from the event, following an undisclosed injury.

Islam Makhachev, who is long been pitted to become a future UFC Lightweight champion, faces a big setback, as his much anticipated fight against Rafael Dos Anjos is off.

According to preliminary reports, Islam has been forced out because of some health concerns, and though as of now there is no detail regarding the severity of his condition, but as per sources, UFC is in now on a lookout to find a replacement for the next week’s main event.

Islam Makhachev has withdrawn from his #UFCVegas14 bout against Rafael dos Anjos with an undisclosed injury, sources tell @bokamotoESPN. UFC is looking for a short-notice replacement to face Dos Anjos. pic.twitter.com/deSX49wEqE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2020

Islam Makhachev Vs. Rafael Dos Anjos: Why It Was a Much Anticipated Fight?

Islam Makhachev is the fighter, who much like Khabib Nurmagomedov finds his roots in Dagestan. And also is a chosen one of Nurmagomedov’s Late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

After the supposed retirement of Khabib, the spotlight is on Islam to fill the shoes of the current Pound-For-Pound No.1 fighter, and in lines with that the main event bout against the former Lightweight champion RDA, was projected as the decisive chapter in Islam’s career, who is 18-1 in MMA, yet waiting to feature at an event’s concluder.

Potential Replacement

The event is scheduled to take place on November 14, 2020. But, with Islam out and Dos Anjos still intact, the onus is on UFC to find a quick replacement for him.

In relation with the same, moments after this unfortunate news broke-out, RDA took to Twitter to wish Islam a speedy recovery, and in process through the same post he called out Michael Chandler.

I wish @MAKHACHEVMMA a speed recovery. Looking for a new partner to dance. Looks like @MikeChandlerMMA is ready to go. Your move! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 9, 2020

Now, only time will tell whether Chandler will accept this short-notice fight, or waive it off. Nevertheless, one thing is certain i.e., UFC will soon come up with an official replacement.

