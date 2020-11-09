Through 3 Quarters
The Tennessee Titans are on the board, but we’re still waiting on the Chicago Bears to respond. Three quarters in and Tennessee’s offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Chicago 17 to nothing three quarters in.
The Titans have been led by WR A.J. Brown, who so far has caught three passes for one TD and 95 yards.
This is the least points Chicago has had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.
Who’s Playing
Chicago @ Tennessee
Current Records: Chicago 5-3; Tennessee 5-2
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Tennessee came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, falling 31-20. The Titans’ loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on 18 carries, and WR Corey Davis, who caught eight passes for one TD and 128 yards.
Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the New Orleans Saints last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 26-23. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but they got scores from WR Allen Robinson and WR Darnell Mooney. QB Nick Foles ended up with a passer rating of 135.20.
Special teams collected 11 points for Chicago. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
The Titans are now 5-2 while the Bears sit at 5-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee enters the game with 155.6 rushing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the game with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only two on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $120.84
Odds
The Titans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Nov 27, 2016 – Tennessee 27 vs. Chicago 21
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Derrick Henry: 14.4 points
- A.J. Brown: 9.62 points
- Allen Robinson: 8.61 points