Who’s Playing

Pittsburgh @ Dallas

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-0; Dallas 2-6

What to Know

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.25 points per matchup. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys stagger into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses while Pittsburgh skip in buoyed by seven consecutive wins.

Dallas came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 23-9. QB Ben DiNucci had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball twice with only 180 yards passing.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team’s points. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, Pittsburgh beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-24 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from a handful of players including LB Robert Spillane, TE Eric Ebron, and RB James Conner. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 134.

Pittsburgh’s defense was a presence, as it got past the Ravens’ offensive line to sack QB Lamar Jackson four times for a loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was DE Stephon Tuitt and his two sacks. Tuitt now has 5.5 sacks this year.

The Cowboys are the clear underdogs, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past eight games, so buyers beware.

Pittsburgh’s win lifted them to 7-0 while Dallas’ loss dropped them down to 2-6. The Steelers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.14 points per game. We’ll see if Dallas can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $86.44

Odds

The Steelers are a big 14-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 13, 2016 – Dallas 35 vs. Pittsburgh 30

Top Projected Fantasy Players