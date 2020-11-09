“He (Vince) sees star potential in her”: Aalyah Mysterio comes in for high praise from WWE Backstage. The young starlet is expected to have a bright future.

This has truly been the year of the Mysterios. Rey Mysterio was expected to conclude his final WWE run earlier this year. Instead, his son, Dominik, stepped up and fought valiantly for his father’s honor at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins.

It is now his sister’s turn to impress. The youngest of the Mysterio family has been consistently raking high views on television and social media platforms. Her performance has impressed Vince McMahon who has been surprised by her potential.

Aalyah Mysterio comes in for high praise from WWE Backstage

“Don’t be surprised if Vince offers her a full-time contract,” a WWE source told WrestlingNews.co. “He sees star potential in her. Don’t be surprised if Vince offers her a full-time contract. He sees star potential in her. She’s great to work with. She’s eager to learn and if she wants to pursue a career here or anywhere in the entertainment world then I think she will be successful.”

“Think about this. She hasn’t trained at the PC and she has no prior acting experience. We knew Dominik had the potential to be great but I think Vince got caught by surprise because he was not expecting to see potential out of both of Rey’s kids.”

The report adds that Aalyah is not under a full-time contract in the WWE at the moment. There is a feeling however, that she will stick around with the company long after her current storyline with Buddy Murphy concludes.

