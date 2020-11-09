Genshin Impact 1.1 update: The Baptism of Song event rewards players with Barbara, a 4-star character. But will this attempt by miHoYo finally please fans?

The fact that Genshin Impact’s initial hype has died down considerably within the first 1½ months is no secret. Fans are particularly irritated with the game’s lack of endgame content. Besides, the rather greedy gacha mechanics on miHoYo’s part isn’t exactly a soothing factor either. However, the game still continues to stay very popular. So, miHoYo is trying to win over its fans with some free in-game content. But will it end up fixing things?

Genshin Impact 1.1 update: Baptism of Song.

The Baptism of Song event is about to begin! After the Version 1.1 update,Travelers at Adventure Rank 18 or above that have completed the quest A Long Shot will win”Shining Idol” Barbara (Hydro)! View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/KbJFI8I9iG#GenshinImpact #Barbara pic.twitter.com/cBggiHm2V0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) November 9, 2020

It is a part of the flurry of new events that dropped after the 1.1 update patch. As a part of this event, you have to complete the quest “A Long Shot”. That’ll give you access to Barbara, a 4-star hydro catalyst. It’s also important to note that, you require an adventure rank of 18 or more to be eligible. This shouldn’t be a problem, however, because the event has no time limit. Therefore, those who are way below 18 right now, can take their time, play on, level up and get it at any time.

There is a limit on the no. of times you claim the reward though, which is, one. So, attempting to cheat your way to a second may be penalized.

The Community’s Reaction.

The reaction as expected is very mixed. There are some fans who love the gift, presumably newer players. On the other hand, more seasoned players have gotten their hands on Barbara already. So, they feel, the reward is rather underwhelming.

We’re getting barbara again?

Can we please have free diluc? — ZetsubouKibou (@xZetsubouKiboux) November 9, 2020

They feel a Diluc, Jean or any better 4-star character like Fischl would be better.

However, given Barbara’s healing attributes, she has utilities of her own and will definitely be a useful addition to any team lacking a healer. So, it’ll be interesting to see if this act of charity of miHoYo’s part leads to an increased usage of the character.