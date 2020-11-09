FCS vs SPB Fantasy Prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers – 9 November 2020 (St. Vincent)

FORT CHARLOTTE Strikers will take on Salt Pond Breakers in the fifth game of Vincy T10 Super League which will be played at the Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent.

Salt Pond Breakers were brilliant in the first game of the tournament and registered a brilliant victory whereas, the Strikers were really poor in their last game and need to make a comeback here. The Breakers have a really strong squad and would like to dominate.

Pitch Report – This is going to be a good batting pitch and won’t change much in a T10 game.

Match Details :

Time:- 9:00 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Fort Charlotte Strikers – Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small.

Salt Pond Breakers – Sunil Ambris, Leshawn Lewis, Tjorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Romano Pierre, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Javid Harry, Jeremy Layne.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Ambris, U Thomas, R John, G Pope, and D Johnson.

FCS vs SPB Team Wicket-Keeper

G Pope (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Pope is an excellent young player who opens the innings for his side and was brilliant in the last tournament as well. He is the obvious pick.

FCS vs SPB Team Batsmen

A Samuel (Price 9) and R Walker (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Strikers. Samuel was brilliant in the last Vincy T10 league and is a brilliant top-order player whereas, Walker opens the innings for his side and is an aggressive player. Both of them have the ability to score runs quickly.

U Thomas (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Breakers. Urnel is a brilliant player and scored 139 runs in the last edition of the league whereas, he is a really good bowler as well. He is the trump card of the side.

FCS vs SPB Team All-Rounders

S Ambris (Price 11) and R John (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Breakers. Ambris was absolutely brilliant in the last series where he was the 3rd highest run-scorer whereas, he picked 10 wickets in his bowling as well. John, on the other hand, played a magnificent knock in the last game and was really good in his bowling as well. Both of them are really good players.

K Lavia (Price 9) and S Williams (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Strikers. Lavia picked eight wickets in the last tournament and has the ability to contribute with the bat as well whereas, Williams is one of the key players of the side and has the ability to contribute with both bat & ball.

FCS vs SPB Team Bowlers

D Johnson (Price 8.5) and J Harry (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Breakers. Johnson picked 10 wickets in the last tournament whereas, Harry picked 7 wickets in his bowling. Both of them are the key bowlers of the side.

R Jordan (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Strikers side and will complete our squad. Jordan is the main bowler of the side and picked seven wickets in the last season as well. He is a wicket-taker.

Match Prediction: Salt Pond Breakers will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Ambris and Urnel Thomas.

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Gidron Pope and Sealroy Williams.

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.