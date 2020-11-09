Through 3 Quarters

Down four at the end of last quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken the lead. a victory is still up for grabs for either squad after three quarters, but the Chiefs are up 20-17 over the Carolina Panthers

QB Patrick Mahomes has led the way so far for Kansas City, as he has passed for two TDs and 292 yards on 37 attempts. Mahomes has been efficient, with a passer rating of 149.

Carolina has been led by RB Christian McCaffrey, who so far has snatched one receiving TD.

Carolina hasn’t lost 100% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who’s Playing

Carolina @ Kansas City

Current Records: Carolina 3-5; Kansas City 7-1

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will play host again and welcome the Carolina Panthers to Arrowhead Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Kansas City is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Carolina is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

You’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for the Chiefs last week. They made easy work of the New York Jets and carried off a 35-9 win. Kansas City’s QB Patrick Mahomes did his thing and passed for five TDs and 416 yards on 42 attempts.

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, falling 25-17. WR Curtis Samuel put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Kansas City’s victory lifted them to 7-1 while Carolina’s loss dropped them down to 3-5. The Chiefs have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.63 points per game. We’ll see if the Panthers can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $220.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Chiefs slightly, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 13, 2016 – Kansas City 20 vs. Carolina 17

