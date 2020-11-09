Antonio Brown finally decided to sign with a team, the Buccanneers. But when will he be ready to play? Here’s a look at when Brown will take his first snap in the NFL-

Antonio Brown WILL play today

Brown is set to make his debut with the Buccaneers today but will be limited to a short number of snaps. Earlier today, it was confirmed that he could play a minimum of 10 snaps to a maximum of 35.

At half time, Antonio Brown has 2 receptions for 16 yards. Quarterback Tom Brady has also struggled throwing for 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the game.

Why is Brown limited to a short number of snaps?

As per reporter Jason La Canfora, Brown is supposed to be involved “Early and often” but so far that hasn’t happened. Brown’s playing time is supposed to increase slowly as the season goes on. With all of Brown’s past history and problems, it’ll be tough for him to get involved early.

Is his NFL career over?

He’s definitely outside the NFL, but is still considered to be one of the best wide receivers to ever play. Brown has to prove to be a good player on the field, as well as a good teammate if he wants a chance to play ahead.

So far he hasn’t proved himself but hasn’t gotten the time to play either. So it will be interesting to see whether he would resign with the Buccaneers or settle somewhere else.

