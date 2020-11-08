Prithvi Shaw not playing: Delhi Capitals have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this knockout match against SRH.

During the second qualifier of the ongoing 13th season of Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to bat to surprise one and all.

“We had two outings against SRH and I think this is a better outfield to bat against them. Putting on a good total would be a responsibility, and it’s a good surface too. You have to take the positives, and do the homework right and I think we have done that well.

“Rashid [Khan] is an amazing bowler who can change the game. We have to be aware of him and play smartly. It’s important to keep things simple, and it’s only a matter of executing our plan today,” Iyer told Star Sports during the toss.

Why is Prithvi Shaw not playing today’s match vs SRH?

Being asked about the changes made their XI, Iyer informed that batsman Shimron Hetmyer and spinner Praveen Dubey have been reinstated into the side in place of opening batsman Prithvi Shaw and pacer Daniel Sams.

Shaw, 20, has been dropped for the second time this season due to a lean patch with the bat. In the 13 T20s that Shaw has played this season, his 228 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 17.53 and 136.52 respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner expressed pleasure at losing the toss as he was looking forward to field first. With wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha yet to recover from his injury, Hyderabad haven’t made any change to their Playing XI.

“We would have bowled first, so happy with the toss. You can see a few indentations on the pitch too and hopefully we can take some early wickets in the powerplay. We are supposed to win close games, and that was a kick in the backside to perform and we have performed well since then.

“Everyone knows their roles in the team. It’s a new wicket, new game, different kind of pressure. We have no changes. Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear, so we’re playing the same team as the last game,” Warner told Star Sports.