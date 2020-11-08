Wayne Rooney has memorably scored some incredible goals from beyond (or near) half field, including one for DC United that was one of the greatest goals ever scored in MLS history.

His younger brother, John Rooney, who plays for Stockport County, apparently has a similar gene for the audacious.

On Saturday, Rooney the Younger scored a similar wonder goal in the FA Cup, when he bombed a shot from beyond half field that sailed over the head of the Rochdale keeper to give Stockport County a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute.

Stockport County would go on to add a second goal and win the game, 2-1.

Here’s the goal:

I’m sure big brother is proud.