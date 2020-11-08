Fans took to Twitter to mourn and celebrate Alex Trebek after the longtime and much-beloved Jeopardy! host died on Sunday following a battle against pancreatic cancer. Trebek’s admirers began sharing some of their favorite moments from his storied career to show what made Trebek so endearing, impactful and, at times, hilarious.

Let’s first touch on one of Trebek’s most recent moments on Jeopardy! when one of the contestants, Burt Thakur, explained that the show was life-changing for him. Though tears, Thakur thanked Trebek, because watching Jeopardy! was the way Thakur learned English.

Check out the moment (and make sure you’ve got tissues nearby). Trebek made an impression — and in ways many of us couldn’t imagine.

There was another tear-jerker that made rounds on Twitter. Contestant Dhruv Gaur wagered $1,995 of his $2,000 in Final Jeopardy to share his answer: “What is we ❤️ you, Alex!” As Trebek read the message, he clearly got choked up. The moment came a few months after Trebek announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

OK, so Trebek wasn’t always the sweetest. He was also funny — and often biting with his sass and sarcasm. One of his funniest moments resurfaced on Twitter on Sunday. Trebek was learning about Nerdcore Hip-Hop, a contestant’s favorite music genre. She explained who makes the music: “People who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love: video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners.”

Trebek responded: “Losers, in other words.”

There’s also the time he got a good chuckle out of three contestants who were thoroughly overmatched by questions about football.

Trebek was a larger-than-life figure, who was captivating and consistent since becoming host of Jeopardy! in 1984. He will be missed.