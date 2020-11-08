Through 1 Quarter

The Atlanta Falcons are ahead after one, as expected, but they’ll have to keep working the rest of the way. the Falcons have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Denver Broncos 10 to nothing after one quarterAtlanta has been riding high on the performance of WR Olamide Zaccheaus, who has caught two passes for one TD and 56 yards.

Atlanta has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, all signs point to yes.

Who’s Playing

Denver @ Atlanta

Current Records: Denver 3-4; Atlanta 2-6

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Falcons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Carolina Panthers last Thursday, winning 25-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Atlanta, but they got one touchdown from QB Matt Ryan. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 142.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, it was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Denver made off with a 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 24-10 deficit. Among those leading the charge for the Broncos was RB Phillip Lindsay, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown — a 55-yard rush in the third quarter — was one of the highlights of the game.

The Falcons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Atlanta is now 2-6 while Denver sits at 3-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Atlanta is stumbling into the contest with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 20 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Falcons, the Broncos rank third in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $63.90

Odds

The Falcons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 09, 2016 – Atlanta 23 vs. Denver 16

