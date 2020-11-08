Who’s Playing

Carolina @ Kansas City

Current Records: Carolina 3-5; Kansas City 7-1

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will play host again and welcome the Carolina Panthers to Arrowhead Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kansas City is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Carolina is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

You’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for the Chiefs this past Sunday. They made easy work of the New York Jets and carried off a 35-9 win. Kansas City’s QB Patrick Mahomes did his thing and passed for five TDs and 416 yards on 42 attempts.

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, falling 25-17. WR Curtis Samuel put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Kansas City’s victory lifted them to 7-1 while Carolina’s loss dropped them down to 3-5. The Chiefs have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.63 points per game. We’ll see if the Panthers can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.