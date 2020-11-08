Who’s Playing

Las Vegas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Las Vegas 4-3; Los Angeles 2-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off in an AFC West clash at 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at SoFi Stadium. Las Vegas will be strutting in after a victory while the Chargers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. Los Angeles and Denver were almost perfectly matched up, but Los Angeles suffered an agonizing 31-30 loss. Los Angeles was up 24-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Justin Jackson, who picked up 89 yards on the ground on 17 carries and caught three passes for 53 yards, was the best among equals.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Chargers. K Mike Badgley delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Raiders had a touchdown and change to spare in a 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Las Vegas, but QB Derek Carr led the way with one touchdown. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 115.50.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Los Angeles is now 2-5 while Las Vegas sits at 4-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Chargers come into the contest boasting the third fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. On the other end of the spectrum, the Raiders are stumbling into the game with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 12 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.