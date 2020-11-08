VAL Vs RM Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: In a quagmire, Valencia take on a Real Madrid striving to go into the hiatus in second place.

A change of tutelage and a string of fresh faces gracing the land of Valencia’s side have done little to turnaround the club’s destiny. If anything, the club has only further regressed in form, a team which just two wins in eight encounters finds itself sitting in 15th position.

Losing their last four ties in the league, a period which includes three defeats on the spin, Valencia have been obliterated by everyone they have come across. A meek, timid and vulnerable outfit, the team has continued to retain its identity as a dreary and sordid defensive setup, a team which has been cleaned out of the club.

In the midst of this peril, Real Madrid is the last club Valencia would have wanted to take on come today. With two wins on the bounce, Real Madrid can end up slotting their way into second place with a win today, three points the club will be ardently looking to quench come today.

VAL Vs RM Fantasy Probable Winner

And Real Madrid will have little qualms in pulling off a win today. Valencia are being wiped the floor with, a side which has completely failed to put the brakes on a defence which is fast on a downward spiral.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Mouctar is out injured for Valencia while Thierry is still suspended.

Daniel, Nacho and Alvaro are all out with ongoing injury problems while an outbreak of COVID at Real Madrid leaves Hazard, Casemiro and Eder out with the disease.

Valencia

Cillessen, Wass, Gabriel, Guillamon, Gaya, Musah, Soler, Racic, Cheryshev, Gomez, Guedes

Real Madrid

Courtois, Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Valencia Vs Real Madrid

Date And Time: 9th November, Monday- 1:30am IST

Venue: Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia

Top Scorer

Valencia

Real Madrid

Benzema: 3 Goals, 3 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Valencia Vs Getafe: 2-2

Real Madrid Vs Huesca: 4-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Valencia’s Jaume Domenech will find a place in our side as goal-keeper for the upcoming contest. Although he’s all set to be rattled and battered across the 90 minutes, he’s a player who is capable of staving away a string of shots.

Defenders

Sergio Ramos as ever is showing why he’s considered as the fulcrum of this Real Madrid side. The defender has yet again not only quashed almost everything sent his way with his tackles and blocks but has also hit home the two goals to see him be an instant pick as ever for us.

Ferland Mendy is going to be assistance for the tie while Daniel Wass will be inducted into our team from Valencia courtesy of the one goal and assist he’s helped himself to.

Midfielders

Frederico Valverde is fast making a real name for himself at Real Madrid. The midfielder has discovered a new side to his game, one where he can canter up the park and hit some peach of a shots, a skill set which has seen him earn three points.

Vinicus Junior who has the one goal and one assist will join up. The midfield pairing of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are also going to be inculcated into our framework, two players who’ll be controlling the play for the club with their ability to keep the ball moving quickly.

The tenacious Carlos Soler will meanwhile be our pick from the home side given his ability to tame attacking plays.

Strikers

Top scoring for Real Madrid with his three goals and three assists, Karim Benzema was always going to earn a place in our team of the day. We also have Valencia’s leading scorer be ingrained in our outfit with him having conjured up three strikes for the club.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His three goals and three assists will see Karim captain our team for today while Ramos is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Domenech, Ramos, Mendy, Wass, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Soler, Gomez, Karim

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.