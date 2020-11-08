UFC Vegas 13 Live Updates: The action has commenced in the APEX Center. So, stay tuned for live updates.

UFC Vegas 13 will kick start November’s proceedings of the elite MMA action. The headliner for the night is the Light Heavyweight contest between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira, the fight would most certainly eliminate a title contender.

In the co-main event Heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser are set to lock horns, and might lay out a spectacle in the Octagon.

Initially, the fight night comprised of 11 fights, but at the eleventh hour the middleweight clash between Ian Heinisch and Brendan Allen was taken off from the sheet, following Heinisch’s positive Covid test result.

However, there are still 10 fights lined up, and just like every week some out of the ordinary acts can be anticipated.

UFC Vegas 13: Full Fight Card

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Fight (Main Event): Thiago Santos (21-7) Vs. Glover Teixeira (31-7)

Heavyweight Fight (Co-main event): Andrei Arlovski (29-19) Vs. Tanner Boser (19-6)

Bantamweight Fight: Raoni Barcelos (15-1) Vs. Khalid Taha (13-2)

Women Strawweight Fight: Claudia Gadelha (18-4) Vs. Yan Xiaonan (12-1)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Fight: Trevin Giles (12-2) Vs. Bevon Lewis (7-2)

Featherweight Fight: Giga Chikadze (11-2) Vs. Jamey Simmons (7-2)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexandr Romanov (12-0) Vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (17-7)

Featherweight Fight: Darren Elkins (25-9) Vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (13-1)

Welterweight Fight: Max Griffin (15-8) Vs. Ramiz Brahimaz (8-2)

Bantamweight Fight: Gustavo Lopez (11-5) Vs. Anthony Birchak (16-6)

UFC Vegas 13: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Vegas 13: Results (Stay Tuned)

Preliminary Results