The Arizona Cardinals will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tua Tagovailoa has quite the day for his first game last weekend against the Rams, knocking off the Rams 28-17 and will have a tough task when Kyler Murray takes the field. The Cardinals are coming off a nice win over Seattle last weekend and will look to continue rolling this season.

This will be a fun one, watching Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa battle it out. Tune into today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Miami Dolphins vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 8

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I really like the Dolphins in this spot and will be taking them to win this game outright. The defense is playing very well and I can see them creating some turnovers in this game.

Bet: Miami Dolphins +6

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Dolphins (+6) vs. Cardinals

Over/Under: 45.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.