The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders are coming off a 16-6 win over the Browns last week and will have a tough stretch of games coming up starting with the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Chargers have been blowing leads over the last four games and will need to get that under control to be successful this season.

This should be a fun one with both offenses being able to put up points. Don’t miss it, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, November 8

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I’m sticking with the Chargers in this one, they need to learn how to carry a lead and hold it. I think this is the game that it sticks and they hold on to beat the Raiders.

Bet: Los Angeles Chargers +1

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

Over/Under: 51.5

