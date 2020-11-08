The Baltimore Ravens are on the road in Week 9 when they meet the Indianapolis Colts from Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams will come into this game with a 5-2 record, looking for their sixth win of the season. The Ravens are coming off a tough 28-24 loss to the Steelers last weekend and will look to bounce back on the road this afternoon. The Colts are coming off a 41-21 win over the Lions and will look to build off that confidence of Philip Rivers under center.

Can the Colts stop Lamar Jackson and company? Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, November 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: I’m sticking with the Colts in this one. Lamar and the Ravens struggled a bit last week against the Ravens. Philip Rivers is playing with a lot of confidence and think they can pull this off.

Bet: Indianpolis Colts +1.5

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 7:35 a.m. ET.

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Over/Under: 47.5

