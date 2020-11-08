The Chicago Bears will be on the road in Week 9 when they face the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Bears come into this one on a two-game losing streak, losing to the Rams and the Saints. Nick Foles is looking for a bounce-back game and even though the Titans are in the same boat, coming off two losses, this is a tough team to get a win against on their home turf.

Can the Bears come into Nissan Stadium and bounce the Titans? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, November 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I really like Tennessee in this one. Both teams are coming off of back-to-back losses but a team like the Titans can bounce back much easier than the unpredictable Bears. Titans will win by a touchdown at least.

Bet: Tennessee Titans -6.5

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans (-6.5)

Over/Under: 47.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.