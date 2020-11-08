The Houston Texans are on the road in Week 9 when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks, this should hopefully help these struggling teams to get back on the winning side of the ball. The Texans have lost two straight bringing their record to a low 1-6. Jacksonville is in the same boat at 1-6 and will look to rebound after losing to the Texans last month.

Will the Texans show up in Jacksonville? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: I’m rolling with the Texans in this one. 7 points is a spread that Houston should be able to cover in this matchup.

Bet: Houston Texans -7

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Houston Texans (-7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under: 48.5

