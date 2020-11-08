The Carolina Panthers will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are coming off a blowout 35-9 win against the Jets and are looking for their fourth straight win against Teddy Bridgewater and company today. The Panthers have lost their last three games but will have Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup, hoping to give Carolina some juice against the Chiefs today.

Can Patrick Mahomes keep his MVP name alive this season or will the Panthers come to play? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to watch the game today.

Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, November 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Kansas City is good, we all know that. This line seems to be a bit inflated and with McCaffrey back in the lineup, the Panthers are due for a win, while they may not get the W, they will definitely cover the 10 points.

Bet: Carolina Panthers +10

