The Denver Broncos will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 action on Sunday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon

The Broncos are coming off a win against the Chargers last week and will look to keep that winning streak going when they face Matt Ryan and company this afternoon. The Falcons are also coming off a solid win against the Carolina Panthers where they looked to be coming together as a team last weekend.

Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, November 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: CBS All Access (stream for free)

Prediction: Both teams looked good last week with Denver coming from behind to beat the Chargers. This is a tough one to pick, my gut tells me that Atlanta has the advantage at home, I’m going with the Falcons today.

Bet: Atlanta Falcons -3.5

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)

Over/Under: 49.5

