TRA vs SUP Final Fantasy Prediction: Trailblazers vs Supernovas – 9 November 2020 (Sharjah). The winner of this game will claim the trophy of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020.

Trailblazers will take Supernovas on in the Final Match of The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 which will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. BCCI has done a tremendous job in organizing this tournament and, this final game is expected to be a brilliant contest.

The Supernovas defeated the Trailblazers in their last game and would definitely want to retain their title whereas, the Trailblazers are in search of their first-ever championship. Both teams have some really good players in their ranks and, this can be a really close contest.

Pitch Report – The pitch in Sharjah is favouring the spinners due to slow nature but the boundaries are small in this ground.

Match Details :

Time:- 7:30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Trailblazers – Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Jhulan Goswami.

Supernovas – Priya Punia, Chamari Atapattu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Shakera Selman.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Ecclestone, S Mandhana, R Gayakwad, C Atapattu, and H Kaur.

TRA vs SUP Team Wicket-Keeper

R Ghosh (Price 8) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Ghosh will play at the number 3 slot and, she played a really good cameo in the first game of her side. She is the best pick in this category.

TRA vs SUP Team Batsmen

S Mandhana (Price 10.5) and D Dottin (Price 10) will be our batters from Trailblazers. Both of them are the openers of the side and are the main pillars of their batting as well. Dottin is looking really good and aggressive at the top whereas, Smriti also played a brilliant knock in the last game. Both of them are wonderful players.

H Kaur (Price 10) and P Punia (Price 8) will be our batters from Supernovas. Harman has been batting really well for her side and has scored 62 runs in a couple of innings she has played. She has the ability to change the game whereas, Punia played a really good knock in the last game as an opener and, she is helpful in managing the credits as well.

TRA vs SUP Team All-Rounders

D Sharma (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Trailblazers. Deepti is India’s underrated assassin. She has been bowling really well with her spin bowling whereas, she proved her batting class too in the last game. Sharma is one of the major players of this side.

C Atapattu (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Supernovas. Chamari has been the best batter of the tournament till now. She has scored 111 runs in just a couple of innings as an opener and just cannot be dropped at any cost.

TRA vs SUP Team Bowlers

S Selman (Price 8.5) and R Yadav (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Supernovas. Both of them have bowled really well in the tournament with Yadav taking three wickets whereas, Selman taking a couple of wickets. Both of them are good bowlers on this track.

S Ecclestone (Price 9.5) and R Gayakwad (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Trailblazers. Ecclestone is a world-class bowler from England and, she proved her class by picking four wickets in the first game of her side whereas, Gayakwad is yet another gem spinner from India and has picked a couple of wickets as well. Both of them are going to be good on this track.

Match Prediction: Supernovas will be the favourites to win this game

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Deepti Sharma and Chamari Atapattu

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Deandra Dottin and Harmanpreet Kaur

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.