Who’s Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 1-7; Washington 2-5

What to Know

The Washington Football Team haven’t won a game against the New York Giants since Oct. 28 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Washington will take on New York at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field after a week off. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Giants will be stumbling in from a defeat.

When you finish with 255 more yards than your opponent like Washington did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of the Dallas Cowboys and carried off a 25-3 win. The oddsmakers were on Washington’s side, but they didn’t give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their RB Antonio Gibson looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 128 yards on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gibson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Washington’s defense was a presence as well, holding the Cowboys to a paltry 142 yards. The defense embarrassed Dallas’ offensive line to sack the QB six times for a loss of 55 yards. Leading the way was LB Montez Sweat and his two sacks. Sweat now has five sacks this season.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but New York had to settle for a 25-23 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got scores from WR Golden Tate, RB Dion Lewis, and RB Wayne Gallman. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 119.80.

Washington’s win brought them up to 2-5 while the Giants’ defeat pulled them down to 1-7. Washington is 0-1 after wins this year, and New York is 1-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.08

Odds

The Football Team are a 3-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Football Team as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won seven out of their last 11 games against Washington.

Oct 18, 2020 – New York 20 vs. Washington 19

Dec 22, 2019 – New York 41 vs. Washington 35

Sep 29, 2019 – New York 24 vs. Washington 3

Dec 09, 2018 – New York 40 vs. Washington 16

Oct 28, 2018 – Washington 20 vs. New York 13

Dec 31, 2017 – New York 18 vs. Washington 10

Nov 23, 2017 – Washington 20 vs. New York 10

Jan 01, 2017 – New York 19 vs. Washington 10

Sep 25, 2016 – Washington 29 vs. New York 27

Nov 29, 2015 – Washington 20 vs. New York 14

Sep 24, 2015 – New York 32 vs. Washington 21

