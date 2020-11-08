Who’s Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 1-7; Washington 2-5
What to Know
The Washington Football Team haven’t won a game against the New York Giants since Oct. 28 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Washington will take on New York at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field after a week off. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Giants will be stumbling in from a defeat.
When you finish with 255 more yards than your opponent like Washington did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of the Dallas Cowboys and carried off a 25-3 win. The oddsmakers were on Washington’s side, but they didn’t give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their RB Antonio Gibson looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 128 yards on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gibson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Washington’s defense was a presence as well, holding the Cowboys to a paltry 142 yards. The defense embarrassed Dallas’ offensive line to sack the QB six times for a loss of 55 yards. Leading the way was LB Montez Sweat and his two sacks. Sweat now has five sacks this season.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but New York had to settle for a 25-23 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got scores from WR Golden Tate, RB Dion Lewis, and RB Wayne Gallman. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 119.80.
Washington’s win brought them up to 2-5 while the Giants’ defeat pulled them down to 1-7. Washington is 0-1 after wins this year, and New York is 1-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.08
Odds
The Football Team are a 3-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Football Team as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New York have won seven out of their last 11 games against Washington.
- Oct 18, 2020 – New York 20 vs. Washington 19
- Dec 22, 2019 – New York 41 vs. Washington 35
- Sep 29, 2019 – New York 24 vs. Washington 3
- Dec 09, 2018 – New York 40 vs. Washington 16
- Oct 28, 2018 – Washington 20 vs. New York 13
- Dec 31, 2017 – New York 18 vs. Washington 10
- Nov 23, 2017 – Washington 20 vs. New York 10
- Jan 01, 2017 – New York 19 vs. Washington 10
- Sep 25, 2016 – Washington 29 vs. New York 27
- Nov 29, 2015 – Washington 20 vs. New York 14
- Sep 24, 2015 – New York 32 vs. Washington 21
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Darius Slayton: 9.42 points
- Evan Engram: 5.81 points
- Wayne Gallman: 7.8 points