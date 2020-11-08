The NFC East is the worst division in the NFL. But we’re really not giving it the credit it deserves here. It might be the worst collection of teams in any level of football.

It’s just so, so bad.

Sunday’s Week 9 action included an NFC East matchup between the second-place Washington Football Team (sitting pretty at 2-5) and the last-place New York Giants (not too far back at 1-7).

Most fans probably expected this game to have its share of ugly football. It had that, sure. But this game treated us to perhaps the perfect play to sum up the awful NFC East.

I mean, that’s just beautiful.

Washington’s Antonio Gibson fumbled after picking up what would have been a first down. And then, both teams showed an absolute inability to jump on the football as that fumbled ball traveled 20 yards downfield.

Just look at the dots.

Send video of that play to Canton.