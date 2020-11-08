USATSI



Ben Roethlisberger walked gingerly into the locker room after sustaining a hit to his left knee during the first half of the Steelers’ road game against the Cowboys. He is expected to return to the game.

Roethlisberger, who threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to James Washington before he sustained the injury, was replaced by Mason Rudolph. A three-year veteran, Rudolph went 5-3 as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback last season.

Here’s a look at the play where Roethlisberger may have sustained the injury. Roethlisberger went 14 of 19 for 111 yards before leaving the game. The Steelers trailed at halftime, 13-9.

After missing 14 games last season after undergoing elbow surgery, Roethlisberger is off to the best start of his 17-year career. Including Sunday’s touchdown pass to Washington, Roethlisberger has thrown 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season.