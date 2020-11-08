Getty Images



One of the best head coaches in the NFL is reportedly receiving an extension, and will have a chance to retire with the team he has found so much success with. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks had awarded a multi-year contract extension to Pete Carroll, and it will be a deal “all but ensuring” he will finish his career in Seattle. The Seahawks have yet to confirm the report, but Schefter says that it is a deal that will tie Carroll to Seattle through the 2025 season.

At 69 years old, Carroll is the oldest head coach in the NFL. If his extension indeed runs through 2025, he will have an opportunity to retire at 74 should he want to. In September, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Seahawks were indeed working towards an extension for Carroll, and that it would be a deal that would carry him “well into his 70s.”

Carroll, whose coaching career began at the University of the Pacific in 1973, is the Seahawks’ winningest head coach in franchise history with a record of 106-60-1. Carroll made his jump to the NFL in 1984 as the defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills, and was later named the head coach of the New York Jets in 1994 and head coach of the New England Patriots in 1997. Eventually, Carroll made his return to the college ranks in 2001, and was a two-time National champion and five-time Pac-10 champion with the USC Trojans.

The Seahawks haven’t registered a losing record with Carroll at the helm since 2011, and he won Super Bowl XLVIII just two seasons later. Seattle currently holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC, as Russell Wilson and second-year wideout DK Metcalf have carried the Seahawks to a 6-1 record thus far. Seattle is scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.