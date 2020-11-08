Sami Zayn claims he dislikes Donald Trump for one petty reason. The soon to be former president’s loss in the elections were met joy by the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn is extremely pleased with the results of the U.S Presidential Elections. Democratic representative Joe Biden will now take over from Donald Trump and setup residence at the White House for the next five years at least.

Also read: Vince McMahon told Jake Roberts that Stone Cold would not make it in WWE

The WWE intercontinental Champion took to social media to express his happiness over the result, He also shared one petty reason he dislikes Trump and no it’s not about his diplomatic politics or policies. Instead, it is because he believes that Trump stole his gimmick from him.

Sami Zayn claims he dislikes Donald Trump for one petty reason

Zayn portrays a heel on television. Much like a face, a heel comes in a lot of variety. The kind that Sami employs is one that thinks he’s always in the right and the entire world is against him. He will go to any extent to defend that belief and will be in denial over his actions.

The Great Liberator believes these are all attributes that can be applied to Donald Trump and says that he hates the infringement.

“One petty reason I dislike Trump is that he has infringed on my gimmick of being a delusional, cowardly heel,” he wrote. “Not even joking. So much of the arrogance, paranoia, victimhood & denial that has long been the language of the heel wrestler is now attributed to him & it pisses me off.”

One petty reason I dislike Trump is that he has infringed on my gimmick of being a delusional, cowardly heel.

Not even joking. So much of the arrogance, paranoia, victimhood & denial that has long been the language of the heel wrestler is now attributed to him & it pisses me off. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

Many in the comments section got in on the joke as well.

Oh my god he is doing your angle now by refusing to admit someone else has the belt! Fuck that man!! — Jamie Kilstein (@jamiekilstein) November 7, 2020

He’s even going to steal the part of “NOBODY BEAT ME TO THE TITLE, EVERYONE IS A FRAUD.” The main difference is you did get screwed by management, he lost clean and is still complaining — YOUR LUCHA BOY (@lucha_boi) November 7, 2020

Politics is now more wrestling than wrestling and you have a full right to be angry at him. However, dude was a heel out of the womb. He held the title for 4 years but this Wrestlemania he finally went down. Now he’s gonna job to the state of NY and do bingo hall signings in FL — Much To Be Done… (@SobelScores) November 7, 2020

The best, most memorable payoffs to angles are when the heel not only loses, but loses in a way that is humiliating, ironic, and was foreshadowed throughout the entire story. Mission accomplished. — Mike Jones (@NerdSooner) November 7, 2020

Click here for more WWE News