If you’re looking to stream week 9 games, you might have noticed that you can’t find Reddit NFL streams anymore. What are the best alternatives?

We’re officially into the second half of the 2020 regular season, and it’s been a good one so far.

The Packers kicked off week 9 with an easy, perhaps boring, win over the injury ridden 49ers, but the rest of the games should be a little more exciting.

This week is packed with plenty of promising games. One to look out for is the Bills-Seahawks showdown at the Bills stadium in the early slot.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is in the middle of a potential MVP season and is really starting to click with WR D.K. Metcalf. However, the Bills are no easy matchup as their 6-2 record is not far behind Seattle’s 6-1.

Another obvious game that should draw in a good number of viewers is the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday Night Football. Their first matchup was week 1, in Brady’s first game with Tampa, when Brees and the Saints got the better of the Bucs.

Coincidentally, their first meeting was also the last time Michael Thomas featured amidst his injuries and suspension, but he will be back in action tonight. So, can Brady get his revenge?

All of the Sunday games will be either on Fox and CBS, except SNF which will be on NBC and MNF which will be on ESPN as usual.

If you don’t have cable, you might be concerned about missing the action now that Reddit banned r/nflstreams. Read on to find to why Reddit NFL streams was banned and what the best alternatives are.

Why Was Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision. Recently, the page for NBA and Soccer streams were also taken down.

The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit, but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

What is the Best Way to Stream NFL Games For Free Now?

Of course, there are very few truly free ways to watch the NFL. One of the best way is with the Yahoo! Sports App. Users can livestream games for free on their phones or tablets.

This includes MNF and TNF games too. However, fans can only watch games which are broadcast in their local TV market. The official NFL app also works in a similar way.

Keep in mind, these are option for streaming local games, and are not available for fans outside of the United States.

Other Paid Options with Free Trials

Amazon Prime Video

All Thursday Night Football games can be live-streamed using Amazon prime video. If you already have a prime subscription, you can stream the games at no additional charge.

Hulu

This year, fans can watch NFL games live with Hulu+LiveTV. The normal Hulu package doesn’t include NFL coverage, but users can watch ESPN, NBC, Fox, and CBS for a fee.

Price: $54.99/month

What’s missing?: NFL Redzone and NFL Network

FuboTV

Subscribers will have access to sports channels including ESPN and NFL Network. Additionally, there is an option for a 7 day free trial and for an extra $10.99, you can watch NFL Redzone too.

Price: $64.99

What’s missing?: ABC

YouTube TV

This may be the most comprehensive option for streaming NFL in 2020. With Youtube TV, you can access every channel you need for the NFL (and more). However, you will have to pay an additional $10.99 for Redzone similar to FuboTV.

Both streaming services will be available via mobile apps on Android and IOS. Moreover, fans can watch the games on their TVs using Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and Fire TV with both Youtube TV and FuboTV.

Price: $64.99

What’s missing?: Technically, nothing. You’ll have to pay an additional fee for Redzone, though.

Other Streaming Services

Fans can also stream games on a number of other platforms including Sling, AT&TV Now, Vidgo, and CBS All Access.

Thursday Night Football has also been available for Amazon Prime users since week 4. Not the worst option for casual fans who don’t need a full blown cable replacement.

Finally, DirecTV will offer a non-satellite version of NFL Sunday ticket to people living in apartments or condos. These fans will be able to watch every Sunday afternoon game live.