The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to square off in an AFC West matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 2-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Raiders are 4-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Raiders have won two of their past three games. The Chargers have lost five of their past six games.

The latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds from William Hill Sportsbook list this game as a pick'em. The over-under for total points is set at 52.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Raiders vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Raiders spread: PK

Chargers vs. Raiders over-under: 52 points

Chargers vs. Raiders money line: Los Angeles -110, Las Vegas -110

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, 31-30 to Denver. Los Angeles was up 24-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Justin Jackson picked up 89 yards on the ground on 17 carries and caught three passes for 53 yards. The 142 scrimmage yards were a career high for Jackson. Troymaine Pope also had a career-high 95 scrimmage yards.

Justin Herbert completed 29 of 43 passes for 278 yards and three TDs vs. two INTs last week, joining Deshaun Watson (2017) as the only rookies in NFL history with three-plus TD passes in four consecutive games. Herbert leads rookies with 15 TD passes. The Chargers enter the game with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, third best in the NFL. The Raiders are second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 12 on the season. Anthony Lynn has a 4-2 record vs. the Raiders.

Why the Raiders can cover

Meanwhile, the Raiders were able to grind out a win over the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, 16-6. Josh Jacobs rushed for a season-high 128 yards last week. He has 85-plus scrimmage yards in two of his past three games. Jacobs has 101 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in his only career game vs. the Chargers. Jacobs is one of two running backs in the AFC with 500-plus rushing yards (522) and five-plus rushing TDs in 2020. Jacobs (knee/illness) is listed as questionable for this matchup.

Derek Carr has two-plus TD passes and a 95-plus rating in five of his last six games. He completed 26 of 30 passes (86.7 pct.) for 291 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs for a 118.2 rating in the last meeting vs. the Chargers. Darren Waller is aiming for his fifth game in a row with five-plus catches. He ranks second among tight ends with 45 catches. Jon Gruden has a 9-5 record vs. the Chargers.

