Clippers star Paul George has been on the receiving end of numerous Twitter trolls of late. They haven’t even let him off for his engagement announcement.

NBA Twitter is as merciless as it is entertaining. The fans never miss an opportunity to take the mickey out of any player.

Paul George is one of the people’s favorite targets. He’s been getting lampooned from all quarters even more since his weak displays in the playoffs for the Clippers.

Also Read: ‘You can go to the White House and celebrate your title’: Lakers’ LeBron James responds to Draymond Green’s suggestion

The Los Angeles Clippers were tipped to be the biggest challengers to LeBron and the Lakers in the playoffs. But they bowed out of the Conference Semifinals with a whimper. Blowing a 3-1 lead and double-digit leads in each of their last 3 games to the Nuggets served to make them the laughing stock of the NBA

Paul George trolled mercilessly for engagement announcement

Paul George, who earlier dated coach Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie Rivers, cheated on her with his current fiance Daniela Rajic. The two have since been going strong, although George tried to dissuade her giving birth to their first child earlier.

The couple welcomed their second child in 2017, despite having separated through a court settlement in 2015. The relationship now seems cemented, with George proposing to Rajic yesterday.

Paul George is engaged 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wHh2I308AT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2020

dude really cheated on his coaches daughter😭😭 thatll never not be hilarious — #LeBronForever Jesse Pinkman, Anakin & Lion stan🖤 (@2018LeBron) November 6, 2020

She got a ring before him — 2020 Champs Weep (@LakersForDays) November 6, 2020

Hey at least this is a for sure ring for him pic.twitter.com/pMyznPVxRD — Orlando Valentino (@OVeezyy) November 6, 2020

Also Read: “I will have a 96 rating in NBA 2k22”: Clippers’ Paul George sends a message to his haters for next season

The hope for George will be that this renewed stability in his personal life will spur him to greater heights on court. The Clippers’ championship window is closing with George now in his 30s and Leonard not in the best fitness of his career.