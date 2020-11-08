Getty Images



The NFL Players Association is investigating accusations of privacy invasion with regards to security cameras that were placed inside the New York Jets locker room, according to a report from ESPN. The locker room in question is at the team’s training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, and not at MetLife Stadium.

Players were reportedly not aware of the cameras’ existence. The NFLPA reached out to the league about this issue, and they received a direct response about it. The organization will be checking to see if the cameras violate the collective bargaining agreement, and, if they do, action will be taken.

The league, per the ESPN report, strongly believes that the cameras, which have been in the facility since 2008, do not break any rules. They were installed at the time of the facility’s construction 12 years ago, and footage is only retained for a rolling basis every 30 days. Members of the building’s security detail check the footage only when they absolutely have to — usually in response to a theft or a report of unauthorized access.

The Jets also maintain that they didn’t break any rules in the CBA nor that they broke any New Jersey laws. The strongest case for both the franchise and the league is that players in the past have allegedly asked for footage to be reviewed when things went missing or were stolen. When ESPN asked four former Jets players about the cameras, two said they were not aware of their existence, while the other two said they knew they were there because security had helped players with missing valuables.