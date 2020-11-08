Here are the NFL games of Week 9 you can and can’t miss, ranked by watchability. The game of the week will take place in Tampa on Sunday night, as Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers (6-2) take on Drew Brees and the Saints (5-2). The Saints won the first divisional matchup against the Bucs earlier this year in Week 1, 34-23.
The best way to spend your Sunday:
1:00 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Bills
4:25 p.m. ET: Dolphins at Cardinals
8:20 p.m. ET: Saints at Buccaneers.
You can see our latest NFL Power Rankings here, as well as our full picks against the spread for Week 9.
13. Steelers (7-0) at Cowboys (2-6)
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Garrett Gilbert is starting for the Cowboys, which is more information than you really need to know about this dud.
12. Giants (1-7) at Washington (2-5)
1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
The less NFC East football you watch each Sunday, the happier you’ll be.
11. Texans (1-6) at Jaguars (1-6)
1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Gardner Minshew is out for the Jags, who are turning to backup Jake Luton to face Deshaun Watson.
10. Panthers (3-5) at Chiefs (7-1)
1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Christian McCaffrey is expected to return for the Panthers, but this shouldn’t be a close game.
9. Broncos (3-4) at Falcons (2-6)
1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Both of these teams are playing for Draft positioning at this point, but there could at least be a bunch of points. Take the over!
8. Lions (3-4) at Vikings (2-5)
1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Matthew Stafford will be able to start for the Lions, while the Vikings will try to build on a fantastic performance against the Packers last week.
7. Raiders (4-3) at Chargers (2-5)
4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Justin Herbert is a blast to watch, and the Chargers have made a habit of blowing leads this year. This should be a high-scoring, close game that could go down to the wire.
6. Patriots (2-5) at Jets (0-8)
8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
This is a must-win for the Patriots, and one of the few remaining chances the Jets have at winning a game all year. It’s also going to be the only thing on TV on Monday, so you’ve got no choice.
5. Bears (5-3) at Titans (5-2)
1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
A matchup of two teams that were in soid playoff position before losing back-to-back games. One side will snap their streak on Sunday.
4. Dolphins (4-3) at Cardinals (5-2)
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins upset the Rams last week, but now face a Cardinals team off a bye week that has won three straight.
3. Ravens (5-2) at Colts (5-2)
1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
The Ravens need a wide receiver – and they may have found one in Dez Bryant, who is moving up from the practice squad to the active roster on Sunday.
2. Seahawks (6-1) at Bills (6-2)
1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Brees vs. Brady gets the edge in terms of legacy this weekend, but Russell Wilson vs. Josh Allen may end up being the most exciting quarterback matchup of the weekend.
1. Saints (5-2) at Buccaneers (6-2)
8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Brees. Brady. And control of the NFC South on the line. Antonio Brown will debut for the Bucs, while the Saints will be hoping to get superstar WR Michael Thomas back.