Here are the NFL games of Week 9 you can and can’t miss, ranked by watchability. The game of the week will take place in Tampa on Sunday night, as Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers (6-2) take on Drew Brees and the Saints (5-2). The Saints won the first divisional matchup against the Bucs earlier this year in Week 1, 34-23.

The best way to spend your Sunday:

1:00 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Bills

4:25 p.m. ET: Dolphins at Cardinals

8:20 p.m. ET: Saints at Buccaneers.

You can see our latest NFL Power Rankings here, as well as our full picks against the spread for Week 9.

