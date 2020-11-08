Here are the NFL games of Week 9 you can and can’t miss, ranked by watchability. The game of the week will take place in Tampa on Sunday night, as Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers (6-2) take on Drew Brees and the Saints (5-2). The Saints won the first divisional matchup against the Bucs earlier this year in Week 1, 34-23.

The best way to spend your Sunday:

1:00 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Bills

4:25 p.m. ET: Dolphins at Cardinals

8:20 p.m. ET: Saints at Buccaneers.

You can see our latest NFL Power Rankings here, as well as our full picks against the spread for Week 9.

13. Steelers (7-0) at Cowboys (2-6)

4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Garrett Gilbert is starting for the Cowboys, which is more information than you really need to know about this dud. © AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

12. Giants (1-7) at Washington (2-5)

1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The less NFC East football you watch each Sunday, the happier you’ll be. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

11. Texans (1-6) at Jaguars (1-6)

1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Gardner Minshew is out for the Jags, who are turning to backup Jake Luton to face Deshaun Watson. © AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

10. Panthers (3-5) at Chiefs (7-1)

1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Christian McCaffrey is expected to return for the Panthers, but this shouldn’t be a close game. © Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

9. Broncos (3-4) at Falcons (2-6)

1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Both of these teams are playing for Draft positioning at this point, but there could at least be a bunch of points. Take the over! © Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

8. Lions (3-4) at Vikings (2-5)

1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Matthew Stafford will be able to start for the Lions, while the Vikings will try to build on a fantastic performance against the Packers last week. © Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

7. Raiders (4-3) at Chargers (2-5)

4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Justin Herbert is a blast to watch, and the Chargers have made a habit of blowing leads this year. This should be a high-scoring, close game that could go down to the wire. © AP Photo/Brian Blanco

6. Patriots (2-5) at Jets (0-8)

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

This is a must-win for the Patriots, and one of the few remaining chances the Jets have at winning a game all year. It’s also going to be the only thing on TV on Monday, so you’ve got no choice. © Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

5. Bears (5-3) at Titans (5-2)

1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

A matchup of two teams that were in soid playoff position before losing back-to-back games. One side will snap their streak on Sunday. © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

4. Dolphins (4-3) at Cardinals (5-2)

4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins upset the Rams last week, but now face a Cardinals team off a bye week that has won three straight. © Norm Hall/Getty Images

3. Ravens (5-2) at Colts (5-2)

1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The Ravens need a wide receiver – and they may have found one in Dez Bryant, who is moving up from the practice squad to the active roster on Sunday. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports ORG

2. Seahawks (6-1) at Bills (6-2)

1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Brees vs. Brady gets the edge in terms of legacy this weekend, but Russell Wilson vs. Josh Allen may end up being the most exciting quarterback matchup of the weekend. © AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart