The Pittsburgh Steelers earned their second straight close win last week in their quest to remain undefeated. Now, they take on the ailing Dallas Cowboys. Pittsburgh is 7-0 and coming off a narrow 28-24 victory at Baltimore, while Dallas has lost three straight games and is 2-6. Can Pittsburgh remain unbeaten against Dallas, which has gone two straight games without scoring a touchdown? The Steelers are favored by 14 in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans are favored by 6.5 at home against the Chicago Bears according to the latest NFL spreads. Can Chicago, which is 5-3 against the spread this season, cover one of the largest NFL Vegas spreads of the week in sunny Nashville? All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 9

One of the top Week 9 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5) cover as home favorites against the Carolina Panthers. The underdog is 4-1 against the spread in the last five games between Kansas City and Carolina, but the Chiefs are 9-1-1 against the spread in their last 11 home games.

The Chiefs are defending their Super Bowl victory well so far in 2020, starting the season 7-1 with three straight victories. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making a run at a second NFL MVP title, passing for 2,315 yards and 21 touchdowns against just one interception.

SportsLine’s model projects that Mahomes will significantly outperform Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and throw for over 270 yards and three touchdowns. The model also says the Chiefs will cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. The over (52.5) also hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 9 NFL predictions from the model: The Texans (-7) cover on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After surprising the Colts in Week 1, this season has been a struggle for Jacksonville. The Jags have dropped six straight games, with the last three losses all coming by at least 10 points. They’re 0-3 against the spread during that span as well.

Now, Jacksonville will be without quarterback Gardner Minshew (thumb) and will turn to rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton, who has never thrown an NFL pass. Combine that with a defense that is giving up the 31st-most points in the league (31.4) and the Jags could really struggle, even against another 1-6 squad like Houston.

The model says Luton throws for just over 200 yards and an interception, while Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson accounts for almost 350 yards and three scores as the Texans cover in more than 50 percent of simulations. The under (50.5) also has value since that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 9

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills (+3, 55)

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 50)

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans (-6.5, 47)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 52.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 48)

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5 52.5)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+7, 50.5)

New York Giants at Washington Football Team (-2.5, 43)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (PK, 52)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys (+14, 42)

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals (-4.5, 49)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5, 50.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+8.5, 42)