Jimmie Johnson last NASCAR race is Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Well, it’s his last as a full-time driver because the seven-time Cup Series champion isn’t leaving racing; he’s just stepping away from NASCAR’s grueling nine-month season.

Johnson is, unquestionably, one of the best to ever race in NASCAR. In addition to those seven titles, the 45-year-old driver has 83 career victories, putting him at No. 6 on the all-time wins list. He’s a model driver — or a “perfect” one, as team owner Rick Hendrick said last year — who hasn’t changed as a person, despite all his success.

And in 2021, he’ll transition to the IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

So ahead of his final NASCAR race as a full-time driver, Johnson’s peers and the NASCAR world honored him and his remarkable career.