MIL Vs VER Fantasy Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: AC Milan look to pick up the pieces and paper over the cracks of their Europa League defeat.

In a dream run, AC Milan would have not envisioned their unbeaten spree being curbed by Lille. Taking on the club from France in the Europa League, AC Milan not only slipped to their first defeat in over two months but more importantly for the first time this season completely thwarted by the opposition.

Unlikely of them in the 2020-21 soiree, the club was outshone in all departments of the game on the day. It was a dreary and sordid performance from them, one the club will be extremely eager to overhaul come today when they clash heads against Verona.

While they have finally been defeated in Europe, AC Milan are still yet to register a defeat in the Serie A. It’s a record which places them atop of the points tally, a position the club will be looking to end up in before embarking on a two week break.

MIL Vs VER Fantasy Probable Winner

With three ties without a defeat, Verona are fast on an uptick in the league. Their renaissance will see them give a good account of themselves come today’s forthcoming fixture as they test AC Milan every step of the way.

However, unfortunately, Verona will fail to get past the finishing line with AC Milan’s attack doing the trick for the home team.

Probable Playing 11

Mateo, Samu and Davide are all set to spend time away from the pitch today given their injury woes.

Miguel, Marco, Andrea, Samuel, Koray and Ronaldo will all miss out on this showdown with Verona riddled with injuries.

AC Milan

Donnarumma, Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kessie, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Leao, Ibrahimovic

Hellas Verona

Silvestri, Ceccherini, Lovato, Empereur, Lazovic, Tameze, Ilic, Dimarco, Zaccagni, Barak, Kalinic

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: AC Milan Vs Verona

Date And Time: 9th November, Monday- 12:15am IST

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

AC Milan

Ibrahimovic: 7 Goals, 1 Assist

Hellas Verona

Bygone Encounter

Udinese Vs AC Milan: 1-2

Verona Vs Benevento: 3-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Marco Silvestri has taken no time to assert himself in the middle for Verona this season. The goal-keeper has been amongst one of the most pristine names in the league, someone who has let in a measly three goals past him in six matches.

Defenders

Linking up with him is the versatile Federico Dimarco, a player who has not only made his presence felt in defence but with the two assists to his name has kept himself involved in the side’s attacks as well.

AC Milan elsewhere will see us indulge in the services of a duo from the side. The side has taken on the shape of a ruthless juggernaut defensively this season, a club which has clobbered sides with its articulate brand of defending.

Letting in just five goals, both Theo Hernandez and Diego Dalot make a way into our setup.

Midfielders

No longer sweating over his fitness with a clean bill of health seeing him once again step out for AC Milan, Hakan Calhanoglu has already recorded the one assist for his side. Joining him up for the impending outing is Franck Kessie with the CDM showing he can do it all with the two goals he’s strung together for the side.

Verona’s leading scorer in the league with two goals to his name, Antonin Barak was always going to be an instant pick for us come today. Where he’s taken the accountability of scoring for the side, Mattia Zaccagni has on the other hand done all the creating for the club to pull off the most assists at two.

Davide Faraoni has managed to layup one goal for his team as well to see him form the one-two of picks from the visiting setup.

Strikers

AC Milan’s top scorer by a long distance, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was always going to find a place in our setup for the affair. Rafael Leao has been in luscious touch as well, thumping him two goals and three assists to see him complete the duo from the home side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Zlatan’s seven goals and one assist see him lead our team out as the captain while Rafael is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Silvestri, Hernandez, Silvestri, Theo, Dimarco, Dalot, Hakan, Kessie, Faraoni, Zaccagni, Barak, Zlatan, Leao

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.