MCI vs LIV Fantasy Team Prediction: Two sides vying it out for this editions marquee title clash heads for the first time this season.

Thoroughly outshone by Liverpool in the 2019-20 edition of the league as they ended up second best to Liverpool by quite some margin, Manchester City knew they had to pull their socks up this term if they were to once again emerge as outright favourites for the showpiece title.

Unfortunately though, the club hasn’t quite hit the ground running this season. Already falling 5 points behind Liverpool, Manchester City’s stuttering and sordid form sees them languishing in 11th place in the points tally, a club yet to bridge the gap between them and top spot.

It’s this dilemma which makes this upcoming contest against Liverpool a must win one for City.

Although both the clubs have a long road to traverse in the 2020-21 instalment of the league, a win for City today would not only help erase the deficit separating them and Liverpool but also act as a real shot in the arm to propel their season.

Probable Winner

Pulling off a win is going to be far for easy for them though. Where City are once again struggling to settle into their groove, Liverpool have taken no time to hit the ground running, a club which is fast justifying its stature by occupying top spot in the league.

However, Liverpool are vulnerable defensively at the moment, something City will capitalise on to see this one culminate in a draw.

Team News

Mendy, Fernandinho and Aguero are all yet to brush off injuries, ones which will see them miss out on today’s clash.

Liverpool’s injury issues continue with Virgil, Fabinho, Alex and Thiago all ruled out yet again.

Probable Playing XI

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Jota.

Top Goal-scorer

Manchester City – Sterling: 2 Goals, 1 Assist.

Liverpool – Salah: 7 Goals.

MCI vs LIV Fantasy Team Prediction

Goal-keeper

Ederson Moraes from City will be finding a place in our setup for the forthcoming contest. Liverpool are set to repeatedly knock at his goal and with him getting off to a solid start this season, we envision Ederson amassing a good amount of save points.

Defenders

Despite Liverpool being extremely paper thin at the back currently, the side makes a foray into today’s clash having kept a cleansheet against the formidable Atalanta. It was a display which augurs well for the club ahead of today’s clash, one which sees us repose faith in a trivalent from the visiting side.

We begin with Andrew Robertson who has the two assists this season, paring him alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold who has the one assist with CB Joel Matip completing the trio of picks from the side.

City on the other hand will see us involve Joao Cancelo in our team for the day with the fullback finally starting to show why the club moved in to indulge in his services over a year back.

Mid-fielders

Back after an injury, Kevin de Bruyne needed absolutely no time to once again emerge as the heartbeat of City’s attack. He was responsible for the assist for City’s goal against Sheffield United, one which makes him a must have pick for the day.

Rodrigo Hernandez’s tenacity and fortitude has seen him make the CDM spot his own to see him become the second pick alongside Kevin. Liverpool on the other hand will be represented by an electric attacking partnership, one which can wipe the floor with City today.

We begin with Sadio Mane who hit home a goal for the club earlier this week against Atalanta. The real star of that 5-0 routing, Diogo Jota hammered a hattrick his way, his first in only his first month at the club.

Strikers

Mohamed Salah scored in that battering as well to see him be a must have pick from the visiting team while the two goals and one assist for Raheem Sterling see him represent City for us.

Captain and vice-captain

The seven goals for Salah will see him captain our team while Kevin is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Ederson, Trent, Andrew, Matip, Joao, Hernandez, Kevin, Mane, Jota, Salah, Raheem.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.