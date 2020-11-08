The Detroit Lions have plenty of embarrassing moments in the Matt Patricia era, but the franchise may have reached a new low in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. On Dalvin Cook’s 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the blowout 34-20 loss, the Lions had just 10 men on the field prior to the snap. Cook’s run put Minnesota up 34-13 with 10:42 left in the game, and the Vikings’ first play of the drive sealed the victory.

Cook, who finished with 22 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, had his longest touchdown run of the season and the third run of 70-plus yards of his career. Cook’s previous longest run this year was 39 yards, but this ineptitude by the Lions arguably made this touchdown the easiest for the NFL’s rushing touchdown leader.

Cook did break a tackle before finding the second level, but having 11 players on the field may have prevented him from reaching the end zone.

Cook finished with 225-plus scrimmage yards and two-plus rush touchdowns in consecutive games, joining only Deuce McAllister (2003) and Hall of Famer Jim Brown (1963) as the only other running backs since 1950 to accomplish that feat. He also has piled up 12 rushing touchdowns through seven games, joining Priest Holmes and Shawn Alexander as the only players to reach that mark this century.